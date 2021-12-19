The Ford Mustang Mach-E has been chosen as Kelly Blue Book's "EV Best Buy Of 2022". The automotive research company praised the Mach-E both for its day-to-day usability and performance. KBB even dubbed it the "Sports Car Of SUVs" thanks to its ability to combine practicality and driver enjoyment.

KBB outlined the Mach-E's easygoing suspension and lack of road noise as two key positives. They also praised its interior layout and legroom. Another positive was all the equipment that comes as standard. Even the entry-level $43,895 Mach-E Select still gets synthetic leather, dual-zone climate control and Ford Co-Pilot360 at no extra cost.

Other positives KBB mentioned were the Mach-E's high safety score and tech. Equally, its range of up to 306 miles per charge (RWD with the Extended-Range Battery) is among the best in class. They also felt, when you factor in the tax credit, the Mach-E represents good value for money:

"$43,895 may seem like a high board to dive from at first, but the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E is well worth it. The Ford EV SUV is eligible for the maximum $7,500 federal EV tax credit, plus any other state and local incentives in your area. And if you’ve been pricing electric vehicles lately, you know that they command a premium over non-EVs."

