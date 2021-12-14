North America’s largest auto parts supplier Magna International has revealed details about its all-electric connected powertrain, dubbed EtelligentReach, which will debut at CES 2022.

Set to debut on a “new entrant vehicle” in 2022, EtelligentReach is described as a complete system comprised of two electric motors, inverters and gearboxes, plus advanced software that contribute to maximizing vehicle range and driving dynamics.

Thanks to technology advancements in eDrive technology and a holistic vehicle development approach, EtelligentReach is claimed to achieve a range increase of up to 90 miles (145 km) or 30% compared to certain production EVs in the same segment as the entrant vehicle.

A 30% gain in driving range over what’s possible today is obviously a big deal, so how does Magna do it? The company says its approach “optimizes the interaction of individual eDrive components and the entire vehicle with a software package that manages multiple vehicle functions.”

For example, on the new vehicle, EtelligentReach utilizes a functional, modular control unit that integrates various powertrain and chassis functions. This includes a vehicle dynamics controller with a disconnect system which increases efficiency while reducing CO2 emissions.

It also includes a longitudinal torque vectoring function that’s said to improve the safety margin by up to 10% by controlling each axle individually in all road conditions, as well as significantly reduce steering effort during dynamic cornering. Magna says additional efficiency gains are achieved using silicon carbide within the inverter.

“This is definitely a story where the sum is greater than the parts. The EtelligentReach reduces range anxiety and improves driving dynamics, providing automakers with a complete all-electric powertrain system with AWD that is exciting and efficient. We can create maximum efficiency by precisely orchestrating how every component works in concert to achieve the best possible performance.” Tom Rucker, President, Magna Powertrain

The EtelligentReach is just one of Magna’s recent electrification solutions, which also include the EtelligentEco connected PHEV system and EtelligentForce, which gives automakers the ability to electrify their existing trucks without sacrificing utility and functionality.

Magna has contract manufacturing partnerships with Jaguar Land Rover for the I-Pace and Fisker for the Ocean SUV at its Magna Steyr subsidiary in Austria. The company does contract manufacturing in China as well for the BAIC Group and has also built Sony’s Vision-S electric prototype, so identifying the vehicle that will debut the EtelligentReach powertrain is not an easy task—although the Fisker Ocean does fit the description. One thing is certain: it's not the Jaguar I-Pace, which serves just as a demo vehicle for the new tech.