If you want to get a glimpse into the near future, to see what electric racing cars will evolve into, then the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo is a great place to start. It was recently announced that it will be available exclusively in Gran Turismo 7, the latest installment in the famed racing game series due out on March 4, 2022.

The vehicle’s design is a collaborative effort between Porsche and Polyphony Digital, the studio behind the longstanding PlayStation-exclusive franchise. It doesn’t try to be overtly futuristic and it looks more like a vehicle designed with function in mind first, then form.

Kazunori Yamauchi, President of Polyphony Digital (a subsidiary of Sony), explains that

The appeal of a Porsche comes from its purist design, and in terms of engineering expertise, both we and Porsche follow the same perfectionist philosophy. We share the same passion for racing and are looking to the future of the car.

Porsche’s Vice President of Marketing added to this by saying

We can engage young and digital target groups in the place where their automotive dreams are born: the world of gaming. The partnership with Polyphony Digital and ‘Gran Turismo’ is a perfect fit for Porsche, because motorsport – whether real or virtual – is part of our DNA.

The Porsche Vision Gran Turismo has a very low-slung silhouette that bulges over the large wheels. You can really see just how low its hood is in relation to the size of the wheels, as well as the fact that it features some current Porsche design elements that have been given a futuristic twist - the most obvious is the rear light bar that is now present on most models, as well as the front light clusters with the four LED lines.

The exterior is clean, uncluttered and focused on aerodynamic efficiency, but it’s really the awesome stripped-out interior that really stood out. Everything from the exposed carbon fiber, the shape of the steering wheel or those transparent digital dials really make it look unique, and what’s especially nice about all of this is you will be able to drive the vehicle from inside in-game, so you will be able to experience this awesome interior.