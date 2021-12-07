Volvo Cars reports a 22.7% decrease in global car sales in November to 52,793, mostly due to a shortage of components. The year-to-date result remains positive - 634,257 (up 8.8%).

The Volvo Recharge plug-in sub-brand is expanding and last month reached 17,303 (up 17.6% year-over-year), which is 32.8% of the total volume. That appears to be a new record share.

For the first time we can take a look at the separate results for BEVs and PHEVs:

BEVs : 2,693 (up 106%) and 5.1% share

: 2,693 (up 106%) and 5.1% share PHEVs : 14,610 (up 9.0%) and 27.7% share

: 14,610 (up 9.0%) and 27.7% share Total: 17,303 (up 17.6%) and 32.8% share

Volvo Recharge sales - November 2021

So far this year, more than one in four new Volvo was rechargeable:

BEVs : 20,958 (up 1,499%) and 3.3% share

: 20,958 (up 1,499%) and 3.3% share PHEVs : 144,413 (up 52.7%) and 22.8% share

: 144,413 (up 52.7%) and 22.8% share Total: 165,371 (up 72.5%) and 26.1% share

"So far this year, more than 25 per cent of the company’s global sales consist of Recharge models. In Europe, this percentage is more than 40 per cent and in the United States it is nearing 20 per cent. Globally, sales of Recharge cars are up by more than 70 per cent since the start of 2021 compared with the same period in 2020."

Some very interesting data is revealed for plug-in car sales in particular markets:

Europe : 11,669 (up 7.5%) @52% share and 114,044 (up 51.0%) YTD @43%

: 11,669 (up 7.5%) @52% share and 114,044 (up 51.0%) YTD @43% China : 1,693 (up 94.6%) @13% share and 10,087 (up 99.4%) YTD @6.4%

: 1,693 (up 94.6%) @13% share and 10,087 (up 99.4%) YTD @6.4% U.S. : 1,712 (up 41.8%) @22.3% share and 19,843 (up 268.4%) YTD @17.8%

(see a separate report here)

: 1,712 (up 41.8%) @22.3% share and 19,843 (up 268.4%) YTD @17.8%
other : 2,229 (up 25.4%) @24.0% share and 21,397 (up 116.0%) YTD @21%

: 2,229 (up 25.4%) @24.0% share and 21,397 (up 116.0%) YTD @21% Total: 17,303 (up 17.6%) @32.8% and 165,371 (up 72.5%) YTD @26.1%

As we can see, in Europe, Volvo sold in November more plug-in electric cars than non-plug-ins. It's probably the first time when Volvo Recharge is in the majority.

Volvo Cars detailed results: