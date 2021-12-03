Here is quite an unusual sight. It's an electric car driver that doesn't avoid deep water, but rather appears to enjoydriving in it.

It appears to us that it's a Tesla Model 3, but we are not 100% sure. Nonetheless, the car copes surprisingly well with the water. It seems unstoppable and amazingly quick and maneuverable. It happens at some kind of event in China, we guess.

Once the car turns around, we can see that there is something attached to its rear, which might be an electric propeller. Is this a motorboat then? Or rather an amphibious vehicle.

Tesla Model 3 in water (source: Wu Wa)

Well, the stock electric cars are known for their ability to drive through water - which is not recommended - but better than internal combustion engine cars (limited by air intakes, exhaust and possibly other elements). However, none can offer the ability to drive like this.

Without proper seals, water will get into some components sooner or later, as well as into nooks and crannies. On top of that, there is always the risk that there are hidden obstacles.

Anyway, in a controlled environment, a specially prepared vehicle probably can be amazingly fun.