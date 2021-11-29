Two Rivian R1T electric pickups recently appeared at a South OC Cars and Coffee event and attracted a noticeable attention from visitors, according to a report shared by John Chow dot Com.

We already know that the R1T is a head turner as it's quite an attractive looking vehicle and its unusual headlights also stand out.

Once people see the front trunk, gear tunnel or hear about its all-electric performance, they are quite curious about the vehicle. In person presentations and demonstrations will be probably the main driving force for further orders.

We will probably soon see more videos from the field as more and more Rivian R1Ts were seen on their way to customers. According to Rivian Forums, over the past few days, vehicle carriers with several R1T were seen in Gold Canyon, Arizona and in Las Vegas, Nevada.

If everything goes well, we should see a few hundred new Rivian R1T on the road in November and in December, which would add to a total of 1,000 by the end of 2021 - at least, that is the target.

