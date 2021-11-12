Subaru used to be a brand synonymous with performance all-wheel drive vehicles and the world rally championship. Even though it also made plenty of other less exciting vehicles, its hot Imprezas were world famous and many people coveted them, whether they wore a WRX badge or the even higher performance STi badge.

Recently, Subaru unveiled its first electric vehicle, which is basically the same as the Toyota bZ4x, but with Subaru design cues instead of Toyota. It’s an interesting looking battery-powered crossover, but exciting to look at it certainly is not, so digital artist X-Tomi set about creating an STi-like version of the new Solterra.

The resulting Solterra STi is a lot more exciting to look at, thanks to larger and sportier looking wheels, a redesigned front bumper with splitter (and an open grille that wouldn’t really be needed for an EV), lower side skirts and a larger wing on the back. The Hungarian artist also chose to paint all the body cladding that is bare plastic on the standard Solterra.

Gallery: 2023 Subaru Solterra (JDM)

12 Photos

This really transforms the look of the vehicle from funky electric crossover to slightly tall but very aggressive looking hatchback.

Subaru has announced no plans to make a hot version of the Solterra, though, as appealing as one might be. And even if it does green-light the project today, after officials see this rendering and they get its appeal, it would still take the manufacturer a good few years to get it out on the market.

Would you like Subaru to make a Solterra WRX or an even hotter STi version? Let us know in the comments and tell us why you think such a model would or wouldn't make sense.