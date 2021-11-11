For those unaware, Hertz filed for bankruptcy not too long ago. However, on the heels of its recent 'deal' with Tesla to buy 100,000 (or more) Model 3 sedans for its rental fleet, the rental car company launched a "re-IPO."

Hertz's shares began trading on the Nasdaq this Tuesday, November 9, 2021. While the company did plenty leading up to the IPO: the announcement of the Tesla deal, the addition of the Uber deal, and plenty of new commercials featuring NFL superstar quarterback Tom Brady, its biggest push happened over the last few days in Times Square, New York.

As you can see, Hertz has a yellow Tesla Model 3 parked right in front of Nasdaq MarketSite in Manhattan.

The tweet below features a short segment that aired on CNBC’s Squawk Box. Hertz Board Member Tom Wagner made note of the fact that demand for Tesla's cars is far ahead of supply. However, he also said Hertz's customers have shown interest in EVs. Wagner shared via Tesla New York on Twitter:

“There’s no question demand exceeds supply at Tesla, there’s enormous built up demand from us, from consumers in general … It’s really about working to ensure we bring vehicles into the fleet in timeline consistent with what all parties want."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made it clear that Hertz paid full price for its Model 3 sedans, and it will get the same treatment and timelines as any other customer. This is because, as Musk put it, there's not yet a contract, and perhaps there never will be. Regardless, Hertz is proving that it has already purchased multiple Tesla vehicles.

While only a handful were on display in Times Square, the company said the order for 100,000 Teslas was already placed. Moreover, with the excitement over the deal, as well as the addition of the related deal for Uber driver Tesla rentals, Hertz has said it may increase its order to 150,000 units or more.

How do you think this whole Tesla / Hertz deal will play out? Will there eventually be some sort of contract, perhaps after Giga Austin comes online? Musk did use the word "yet." Or, will Hertz be waiting many years to see its initial order filled? Leave us your thoughts in the comment section below.