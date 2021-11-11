If you haven't seen it yet, check out this stunning "Special Ops" project from Tesla in conjunction with SS Customs. They've created an eye-catching camouflage Tesla that announces the company's U.S. Veterans Program across the side of the vehicle.

At EVANNEX, we're also proud to be part of Tesla's "Special Ops" project with SS Customs. To that end, we've donated aftermarket accessories (including our Wheel Bands) and were super-honored to have our logo included on the vehicle.

In the past, Tesla has teamed up with SS Customs on other high-profile projects. This particular "Special Ops" project features a blue/grey/black/white camo color combination. On the rear bumper, it states: "Home of the free because of the brave." The wrap also includes American flag artwork on the car's panoramic roof.

It's worth noting that Tesla has been cited as the most American-made car of any automaker. Tesla also has a long history of supporting those who've served in our military. To learn more, check out the URL proudly marked on the side of the vehicle: tesla.com/vets.

We, at EVANNEX, also want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all those who've served and risked their lives to protect our country.