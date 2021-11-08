Samsung SDI reports record revenues and profits in the third quarter of 2021. The company forecasts increased battery sales in the future.

In Q3, the company noted a revenue increase by 11.4% year-over-year, while its operating profits increased by nearly 40% year-over-year. About 80% of the sales comes from "Energy and others" category - mainly batteries.

The South Korean manufacturer, which is also one of the largest lithium-ion EV battery suppliers for brands like BMW, Ford and Rivian, recently announced a memorandum of understanding to form a battery joint venture in the U.S. with Stellantis.

Samsung SDI Q3 2021 results

Revenue: 3,440 billion KRW, ≈$2.9 billion (up 11.4% year-over-year)

Revenue (Li-ion Battery - xEV and non-automotive):

2,741 billion KRW, ≈$2.3 billion (up 15.0% year-over-year)

80% of total revenue

Net Profit: 420 billion KRW, ≈$356 million (up 46.0% year-over-year)

12.2% of net margin

The company managed to improve its results despite the fact that EV battery demand was affected by chip shortage.

"Large-sized battery maintained profitability compared to the last quarter, despite weak demand. EV battery also maintained profitability with sales increase of high value-added products, though there was a decrease in demand caused by chip shortage for cars. ESS revenue went down caused by supply schedules for major projects. Small-sized battery revenue and profitability also went up. Cylindrical battery revenue increased from mobility such as EV, E-bikes, and pouch battery saw an increase in profitability thanks to sales increase from new smartphones and wearable devices to major customers."

The market outlook for the fourth quarter of the year remains promising. Samsung SDI expects that all types of batteries - EV prismatic and cylindrical - will sell better.