Volvo Cars reports a 22.2% decrease in global car sales in October to 50,815, related to a shortage of components rather than demand. The year-to-date result remains positive - 581,464 (up 12.6%).

The most important data is about the Volvo Recharge plug-in sub-brand, as the company has set a path to full electrification by 2030.

The new, detailed sales data reveals that 15,986 Recharge cars were sold in October (up 25.5%), which is 31.5% of the total.

For the first time we can take a look at the separate results for BEVs and PHEVs:

BEVs : 2,841 (up from 4 a year ago) and 5.6% share

: 2,841 (up from 4 a year ago) and 5.6% share PHEVs : 13,145 (up 3.2% year-over-year) and 25.9% share

: 13,145 (up 3.2% year-over-year) and 25.9% share Total: 15,986 (up 25.5%) and 31.5% share

Volvo Recharge sales - October 2021

So far this year, more than one in four new Volvo was rechargeable:

BEVs : 18,261 (up from 4 a year ago) and 3.1% share

: 18,261 (up from 4 a year ago) and 3.1% share PHEVs : 129,803 (up 59.9% year-over-year) and 22.3% share

: 129,803 (up 59.9% year-over-year) and 22.3% share Total: 148,068 (up 82.4%) and 25.5% share

"Sales of Volvo Cars’ fully electric models reached 3.1 per cent of the overall sales, 18,261 cars, for the first 10 months of the year and increased to 5.6 per cent, 2,841 cars, for the month of October. The growth was related to a planned ramp up in production. During the month of October, Volvo Cars also started production of the fully electric C40 Recharge in Ghent."

Some very interesting data is revealed for plug-in car sales in particular markets:

Europe : 10,369 (up 2.9%) @47% share and 102,375 (up 58.3%) YTD @42%

: 10,369 (up 2.9%) @47% share and 102,375 (up 58.3%) YTD @42% China : 1,230 (up 116.5%) @11% share and 8,394 (up 100.4%) YTD @5.8%

: 1,230 (up 116.5%) @11% share and 8,394 (up 100.4%) YTD @5.8% U.S. : 2,102 (up 110.8%) @24.1% share and 18,131 (up 333.9%) YTD @17.4%

(see a separate report here)

: 2,102 (up 110.8%) @24.1% share and 18,131 (up 333.9%) YTD @17.4% (see a separate report here) other : 2,285 (up 108.9%) @25.4% share and 19,168 (up 135.9%) YTD @21%

: 2,285 (up 108.9%) @25.4% share and 19,168 (up 135.9%) YTD @21% Total: 15,986 (up 25.5%) @31.5% and 148,068 (up 82.4%) YTD @25.5%

Europe clearly stands out, while China is the weakest area globally.

Volvo Cars detailed results: