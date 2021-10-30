We already know that very strange things might happen at a charging station (like a broken off cable shown a week ago). Here is another example, kind of related to cables, provided by Wham Baam Dangercam (with a misleading title though).

A Tesla Model Y user appeared at a ChargePoint dual-head AC Level 2 station and tried to connect her car, but as it turns out, the cable did not reach the charging inlet.

We believe that the cable is long enough, as ChargePoint has a cable management system, but as we can see, the cables were too tangled up.

The first car was connected to the wrong side of the charging station (maybe there was no other option at the time), which probably would still be ok if the cables were not tangled up.

A woman was not patient enough (or a bit frustrated) to try to untie the knot (if it was even possible) so the cable could reach the Tesla Model Y. She simply unplugged the other EV, interrupting its charging session, and re-plugged it in with the left plug.

"Alex was charging his Tesla Model Y at a casino in Las Vegas where he lives when a California license plated tourist parked next to me in their own Tesla Model Y. Alex got a push notification that his charging had stopped and found this Sentry Mode video."

We are not sure, but it probably means that the other car started charging using the woman's account.

Clearly there are no bad intentions in this story, but rather an example of real-life experience of EV users.

After a while of struggling, the right cable was ready to use and reach the Tesla Model Y, but we don't know whether it would start charging without initiating another session - probably not.

Anyway, the moral of the story is that long cables might cause trouble, because some clumsy users leave a station with tangled up cables or use the plug from the wrong side. Unfortunately, because the charging inlets are in different places in various EVs, the cables have to be long.