Nieman Marcus has added a one-of-a-kind Barrett-Jackson GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 and 2022 Scottsdale Auction Experience as part of its "Fantasy Gifts." Barret-Jackson is the most prominent and well-known collector-car auction company in the world, and it has partnered with Nieman Marcus to offer one of the most unique and substantial "Fantasy Gifts" to date.

The Barrett-Jackson Hummer EV Edition 1 was created exclusively for Neiman Marcus. Barrett-Jackson Chairman and CEO Craig Jackson shared via Nieman Marcus:

“It is an honor to be a part of the Neiman Marcus legacy with this year’s Fantasy Gifts. Barrett-Jackson is more than just a world-class collector car auction company, but also an unparalleled automotive lifestyle brand with incredible partners like General Motors. We’re excited to offer this extraordinary Fantasy Gift as we lead into our 2022 Scottsdale Auction where we will celebrate 50 years of the world’s greatest collector car auctions.”

What makes this Hummer EV so special, and why the $285,000 price tag?

It has a custom interior with two-tone handcrafted leather seats, Nieman Marcus badging, special lighting, and plenty more upgrades and eye candy. This particular Hummer EV will also come with an electric vehicle charging station for the future owner's home. Moreover, it will be professionally installed as part of the package.

The Fantasy Gift also features VIP access for the future owner of the Hummer electric pickup truck, which includes two tickets to Carolyn and Craig Jackson’s skybox at the 2022 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction. The Hummer EV owner will get the rare opportunity to "drop the gavel" to begin the festivities at the renowned auction block.

In addition, the Hummer EV will be delivered free of charge within the continental US, and the owner will have priority parking and charging at the Nieman Marcus store of their choice. However, most importantly, Barrett-Jackson will donate $10,000 of the auction proceeds to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation.

If you'd like the opportunity to buy the one-of-a-kind Barrett-Jackson HUMMER EV Edition 1, call 480-306-8284. Follow the source link below for more information.