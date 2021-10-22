Rivian is offering a unique thank you gift to their early customers, with the firm set to give them the chance to buy their stock before anyone else can. Those interested will be able to buy Rivian stock at a fixed price, giving them the potential to benefit massively from any Day 1 spike. Anyone who ordered their Rivian before September 30 will be able to participate in the Direct Share Program, with those eligible reportedly being informed of the positive news via email.

Rivian’s IPO is expected to take place before December, with their recent IPO filing suggesting the brand is seeking a valuation of around $80 billion. Such a valuation would see Rivian be worth around as much as BMW despite only delivering their first vehicles in the past month. The IPO filing also illustrated that Rivian made a net loss of $994 million in the first six months of 2021. However, such a loss may not be that worrisome as the firm, led by 38-year-old RJ Scaringe, already has major backing thanks to a series of private investment rounds. Key brands that have invested heavily in Rivian include the likes of Ford and Amazon.

As stated above, first deliveries of the Rivian R1T are now underway in the US. Currently only a handful of R1T pickups have reached customer hands, however R1T production is expected to ramp up drastically in the coming months meanwhile first deliveries of the R1S SUV are expected to happen before the end of the year. As of September 30, Rivian had 48,390 pre-orders for both vehicles per their IPO filing.