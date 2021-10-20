Solar electric vehicle startup Aptera Motors has built its third Alpha solar electric vehicle prototype and unveiled it in a new design called Luna.

In a fresh video, the Aptera Luna is shown featuring a silver exterior paired with an interior with earth tone accents. The previous two iterations are the Noir (predominantly black) and the Sol (predominantly white).

As its name suggests, the Luna was inspired by humankind’s fascination with space travel and technological innovation.

“Luna is inspired by the night blues and the silvery tones of the moon… Representing stability and aesthetic purity, Luna is designed for those who like the simple luxury of technology that does its job behind the scenes and presents an intuitive user interface.” Aptera Motors vehicle designer Jason Hill

The company says the Luna’s big reveal marks the end of the Alpha phase of development, bringing the solar electric vehicle one step closer to production.

According to Aptera, its solar electric vehicle is “the most efficient transportation on the planet.” The company claims the Alpha never needs to be plugged in for daily use because the solar panels can give it up to 40 miles (64 km) of range per day if you opt for the Premium model—assuming it sits under direct sunlight.

However, to reach the promised range of up to 1,000 miles (1,609 km) with the largest 100 kWh battery, you’ll be able to charge it at a 110V standard plug at a rate of 13 miles/hour or using rapid DC chargers at a claimed rate of 500 miles/hour.

In the range-topping AWD guise (the Luna is FWD), the three-wheeler has a battery-electric powertrain offering a total output of 150 kW (201 hp), enabling it to go from zero to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 3.5 seconds and reach a top speed of over 100 mph (161 km/h).

Aptera Motors says its solar electric vehicle will cost between $25,900 and $46,000+, depending on range and options. The company has promised to start deliveries before the end of 2021.