If it has wheels and an engine or motor, you'd better bet Jay Leno will be willing to feature it on his show. This is true even if it only has three wheels and doesn't look at home on public roads.

We probably don't have to tell you that Jay Leno is an avid car collector. He's featured a massive variety of cars over the years, some of which he owns, and others he's just welcomed onto his show, Jay Leno's Garage. And while Leno has been know to showcase some of the most unique vehicles ever built, new and old, the Aptera Alpha prototype definitely stands out.

While Aptera has never made it past the prototype stage, the company returned to the spotlight in 2019, after calling it quits back in 2008. Now, the company has working prototypes of its Aptera Alpha Development Vehicle. It's just a matter of time before we'll know if Aptera can actually bring a vehicle to market.

The Aptera Alpha is all about innovation and efficiency. As you can see, it only has three wheels, which get about 75 horsepower a piece from its battery-electric powertrain. The company says you'll never have to plug it in since it can charge via solar panels, and it has a whopping 1,000-mile range.

That said, the Aptera can only charge itself up to about 20 miles per day, and that's assuming you leave it outside in direct sunlight when it's sunny. If you opt for the "Premium" model, which has extra solar panels, it can add about 40 miles of range per day under the best circumstances.

The prototype isn't particularly powerful on paper, though as you can see in the video, its all-electric torque makes it plenty peppy. According to Aptera, the Alpha can rocket to 60 mph in just three seconds, and it has a top speed of 110 miles per hour, so it's more than capable enough to operate on public roads.

Despite its weird design and small size, Leno says it's comfortable, and he's not a tiny guy. He also has no problem getting into and out of the Aptera. Its trike design also assures that it handles impressively well.

Check out the video for many more details from Jay. Then, let us know what you think of Aptera. Will the company find success?