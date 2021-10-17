In September, the number of new passenger car registrations in France decreased by over 20% year-over-year to 133,835. But plug-in car sales are immune to that .ecline

In total, some 29,995 new plug-ins were registered last month (up 61% year-over-year). Out of that, 28,786 were passenger plug-ins and their market share reached a new all-time record of 21.5%.

New plug-in vehicle registrations:

Passenger BEVs: 16,990 - up 70% at 12.7% market share

- up 70% at 12.7% market share Passenger PHEVs: 11,796 - up 50% at 8.8% market share

- up 50% at 8.8% market share Light commercial BEVs: 1,158 - up 64% at 3.3% market share

- up 64% at 3.3% market share Light commercial PHEVs: 51

Total plug-ins: 29,995 - up 61%

Plug-in car sales in France – September 2021

So far this year, over 217,000 new plug-ins were registered in France.

Registrations year-to-date:

Passenger BEVs: 106,936 - up 52%

- up 52% Passenger and Light commercial PHEVs: 102,059 - up 152%

- up 152% Light commercial BEVs: 8,220 - up 64%

- up 64% Total plug-ins: 217,580 - up 87%

*some data on the charts are estimated

Models

The Tesla Model 3 once again was the best-selling electric car in France with 2,833 new registrations. We believe that the Model 3 is also the top-selling all-electric model year-to-date.

The next three BEVs that managed to cross the 2,000 mark are the Renault ZOE (2,382), Peugeot e-208 (2,090) and Dacia Spring Electric (2,089).

It's very interesting that the Tesla Model 3 is able to beat the French best sellers. On top of that, the company noted 293 registrations of the Tesla Model Y (its first time in the top 10).

Among the commercial vehicles, the Renault ZOE is surprisingly the top model, as the Renault Kangoo Z.E. awaits the next generation version.

The Peugeot 3008 PHEV (1,165) continues to be the top plug-in hybrid.

Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations provided by L’Avere-France: