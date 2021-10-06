Tesla had initially announced that it would give wider access to its Full Self-Driving program on October 1, but now it has pushed back the release date by one week. October 8 is now the expected date of the rollout and it coincides with the launch of version 10.2 of FSD.

The manufacturer has been testing FSD with a small pool of around 2,000 people, but last Friday it added a button that allows any Tesla owner to request to join. They will be asked to agree to use the system properly and they are made aware that it is not actually fully-automated driving (even though that’s what Tesla calls the system) - users are advised to pay attention to the road and keep their hands on the wheel at all times.

Not all Tesla drivers will be granted access to FSD, though. The manufacturer intends to add around 1,000 users per day, but it will be prioritizing granting access to those with the highest possible Safety Score - this is still in development, but it’s been deemed extremely difficult to get the maximum 100 rating.

FSD is certainly impressive, even remarkable in some instances, yet in other instances, it feels far from final. It is without a doubt one of the most advanced systems of its type in the world, especially since it now only relies on cameras and it still works really well, while some new cars even have Lidar technology to help them with navigation and object recognition.

Even though Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated on several occasions that they are making very good progress with FSD, he later admitted that making vehicles that drive themselves is harder than initially anticipated. Musk first predicted that they would have fully self-driving cars by 2018, but the system is still in closed beta (for another few days).