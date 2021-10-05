Audi reports 41,019 vehicles sold in the U.S. during the third quarter of 2021 (down 14.4% year-over-year), but the year-to-date result is positive: 162,854 (up 31.2%).
In the case of all-electric car sales, the results are pretty weak this time at 909 total (down 60% year-over-year). The e-tron SUV was down 84%, while e-tron Sportback was down by 61%.
These drops were too high to be offset by the new Audi e-tron GT that debuted with 462 units sold in its first quarter on the market.
We can assume that such a rapid decrease is not related to demand, but rather supply issues.
BEV sales by model:
- e-tron SUV - 326 (down 84%)
- e-tron Sportback - 121 (down 61%)
- e-tron GT - 462 (new)
- Total - 909 (down 60%) and 2.2% share
Unfortunately, the manufacturer does not provide any details about its plug-in hybrid sales.
Audi e-tron sales in the U.S. - Q3 2021
So far this year, Audi sold 7,793 all-electric cars in the U.S. (up 51% year-over-year) and 20,364 cumulatively.
The BEV lineup consists of several versions of a total of three models. In the near future, the company will add also the Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron quattro:
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2022 Audi e-tron GT quattro
|$99,900
|+$1,045
|$7,500
|$93,445
|2022 Audi RS e-tron GT quattro
|$139,900
|+$1,045
|$7,500
|$133,445
|2021 Audi e-tron
|$65,900
|+$1,095
|$7,500
|$59,495
|2021 Audi e-tron Sportback
|$69,100
|+$1,095
|$7,500
|$62,695
|2022 Audi e-tron S 20"
|$84,800
|+$1,095
|$7,500
|$78,395
|2022 Audi e-tron S Sportback 20"
|$87,400
|+$1,095
|$7,500
|$80,995
|2022 Audi Q4 40 e-tron (19")
|$43,900
|+$1,095
|$7,500
|$37,495
|2022 Audi Q4 50 e-tron quattro (19")
|$49,900
|+$1,095
|$7,500
|$43,495
|2022 Audi Q4 Sportback 50 e-tron quattro (20")
|$52,700
|+$1,095
|$7,500
|$46,295
Audi sells several PHEV cars (A7, A8, Q5), but sales volumes for plug-in hybrid versions of conventional models were not released.
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2021 Audi A7 55 TFSI e quattro
|$74,900
|+$1,045
|$6,712
|$69,233
|2021 Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro
|$95,900
|+$1,045
|$6,712
|$90,233
|2021 Audi Q5 55 TFSI e quattro
|$51,900
|+$1,095
|$6,712
|$46,283
Gallery: Audi RS e-tron GT
Detailed results:
About this article