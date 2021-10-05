Audi reports 41,019 vehicles sold in the U.S. during the third quarter of 2021 (down 14.4% year-over-year), but the year-to-date result is positive: 162,854 (up 31.2%).

In the case of all-electric car sales, the results are pretty weak this time at 909 total (down 60% year-over-year). The e-tron SUV was down 84%, while e-tron Sportback was down by 61%.

These drops were too high to be offset by the new Audi e-tron GT that debuted with 462 units sold in its first quarter on the market.

We can assume that such a rapid decrease is not related to demand, but rather supply issues.

BEV sales by model:

e-tron SUV - 326 (down 84%)

(down 84%) e-tron Sportback - 121 (down 61%)

(down 61%) e-tron GT - 462 (new)

(new) Total - 909 (down 60%) and 2.2% share

Unfortunately, the manufacturer does not provide any details about its plug-in hybrid sales.

Audi e-tron sales in the U.S. - Q3 2021

So far this year, Audi sold 7,793 all-electric cars in the U.S. (up 51% year-over-year) and 20,364 cumulatively.

The BEV lineup consists of several versions of a total of three models. In the near future, the company will add also the Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron quattro:

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Audi e-tron GT quattro $99,900 +$1,045 $7,500 $93,445 2022 Audi RS e-tron GT quattro $139,900 +$1,045 $7,500 $133,445 2021 Audi e-tron $65,900 +$1,095 $7,500 $59,495 2021 Audi e-tron Sportback $69,100 +$1,095 $7,500 $62,695 2022 Audi e-tron S 20" $84,800 +$1,095 $7,500 $78,395 2022 Audi e-tron S Sportback 20" $87,400 +$1,095 $7,500 $80,995 2022 Audi Q4 40 e-tron (19") $43,900 +$1,095 $7,500 $37,495 2022 Audi Q4 50 e-tron quattro (19") $49,900 +$1,095 $7,500 $43,495 2022 Audi Q4 Sportback 50 e-tron quattro (20") $52,700 +$1,095 $7,500 $46,295

Audi e-tron 55 quattro S line Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi sells several PHEV cars (A7, A8, Q5), but sales volumes for plug-in hybrid versions of conventional models were not released.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Audi A7 55 TFSI e quattro $74,900 +$1,045 $6,712 $69,233 2021 Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro $95,900 +$1,045 $6,712 $90,233 2021 Audi Q5 55 TFSI e quattro $51,900 +$1,095 $6,712 $46,283

Gallery: Audi RS e-tron GT

165 Photos

Detailed results: