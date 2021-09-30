Just 50 right-hand-drive examples of the new Skoda Enyaq iV Founders Edition will come to the UK, with each costing £46,725. The exclusive special-edition electric cars will come with a range of internal and external design tweaks, including the illuminated “Crystal Face” grille with 130 LEDs.

That light-up front end is part of a standard specification that includes sporty bumpers and 21-inch alloy wheels, as well as glossy black trim for the grille, window frames and roof rails. That glossy black trim also reappears on the rear diffuser panel in the bumper and the apron around the front bumper, while the rear windows are tinted.

Inside, every Founders Edition car will have a unique plaque on the steering wheel featuring the number of the car, while Piano Black trim strips will adorn the dashboard. The seats will be covered in black leather with brown piping, while the floor mats will also get brown piping around the edges. The car’s cabin will be further decorated with black roof lining, a three-spoke heated steering wheel and aluminium pedals.

Customers will get a choice of two exterior colour schemes, with Black Magic and Arctic Silver paint on offer. Those who choose Arctic Silver will get extra black touches in the lettering on the tailgate and silver inserts in the alloy wheels, while those opting for Black Magic will get copper lettering and wheel inserts.

Under the skin, the Founders Edition models will be based on the existing 80 model, which comes with front and rear parking sensors, a rear-view camera and a 13-inch touchscreen navigation system. The car also features a digital instrument cluster, two-zone climate control and the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration systems.

But the Founders Edition adds to that specification with wireless phone charging and a driver alert safety system, plus the Keyless Advanced locking and starting technology. The car even gets a choice of drive modes for added customisation and progressive steering for a sportier feel.

As with other Enyaq iV 80 models, the Founders Edition gets an 82 kWh battery and 125 kW rapid DC charging capability. If you can find a charger potent enough, it will take 38 minutes to charge from empty to 80 percent. A full charge using a domestic ‘wallbox’ home charger would take around 13 hours.

On the road, the 80 powertrain gets you an electric motor that powers the rear wheels, with 201 bhp at the disposal of the driver’s right foot. That gives you a 0-62 mph time of 8.7 seconds and an official range of up to 331 miles on a single charge.

Although a mere 50 Founders Edition models will come to the UK, Skoda will build 1,895 examples for customers across the world. The number pays homage to the year in which Skoda was founded by Vaclav Laurin and Vaclav Klement.