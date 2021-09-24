According to analysis from CarsDirect, the new 2022 Hyundai Tucson "will undercut" the price of the Toyota RAV4 Prime PHEV. The information came from Hyundai's recent order guide, which shows that the Tucson PHEV has a starting price that's about $3,600 less than the RAV4 Prime's.

That said, CarsDirect points out that the large price advantage may not actually be as much of an advantage as it appears on the surface.

The 2022 Tucson PHEV will carry a starting price of $35,975, including destination. This price applies to the base SEL model. The Limited trim starts at $43,775. The 2021 RAV4 Prime has a starting price that's $3,590 higher, at $39,565.

Diving deeper, CarsDirect draws attention to these two pluig-in compact crossovers' specs related to range and efficiency. According to the EPA, the Tucson returns 80 MPGe and has an electric-only range of 33 miles. Meanwhile, the RAV4 Prime is rated at 94 MPGe and has a 42-mile EPA-estimated range.

The EPA says you'll save $200 more per year on fuel costs by opting for the RAV4 Prime over the Tuscon PHEV. Over a five-year period, that's a $2,000 savings for the Toyota.

Further analysis shows that while the RAV4 Prime is eligible for the full $7,500 US federal EV tax credit due to its larger battery, the Tucson PHEV can only get a credit of $6,587.

In summary, while the Tucson is cheaper by nearly $4,000, that's not the case if you're able to take advantage of the EV tax credit. In addition, the RAV4 Prime will save you money on fuel.

To determine which is the better option financially, we'd have to know how long you plan to keep the crossover. There are other variables involved, too, such as resale value, which we can't determine at this point.

If you had to pick one, would you choose the RAV4 Prime or Tucson PHEV? Why? Is there a chance you won't be able to get one, or either, of these crossovers in many areas of the US? Start a conversation about this topic in our comment section below.