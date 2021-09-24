The new Black Edition variant of the Citroen C5 Aircross plug-in hybrid SUV has gone on sale in the UK with prices from just under £37,000. Marked out by dark trim features and offering plenty of standard equipment, the new model is the new pinnacle of the C5 Aircross SUV range.

Sitting above the previously range-topping Shine Plus model, the new Black Edition is immediately distinguished by its Perla Nera Black contrasting roof and door mirrors, as well as its 19-inch black alloy wheels. An opening panoramic sunroof also features, along with a motorised electric tailgate with ‘hands-free’ access.

Inside, the car comes with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system that includes satellite navigation and the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration systems. The car also gets front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera and ‘keyless’ entry and start as standard.

The Safety Plus Pack is also included in the £36,850 asking price, offering blind-spot monitoring and advanced Active Safety Brake that can automatically stop the car if the driver fails to respond to a hazard. Black Edition models also feature a Highway Driver Assist system that both regulates the vehicle’s speed and proximity to the vehicle in front, as well as assisting the driver with in-lane vehicle positioning.

Although it’s easy to confuse this technology with self-driving or autonomous systems, the Highway Driver Assist technology is designed to aid the driver, reducing the workload and providing a safety net on long trips.

Under the skin, the C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid Black Edition comes with Citroen’s plug-in hybrid powertrain as standard. The 1.6-litre, 178 bhp PureTech petrol engine is joined by a 107 bhp electric motor and an eight-speed automatic gearbox specifically tuned for use with a hybrid powertrain.

In electric mode, the C5 Aircross Hybrid is capable of up to 34 miles on a single charge, and if you can top up the battery regularly, the official figures suggest it can do more than 200 mpg. More importantly, it has CO2 emissions of just 32 g/km, which will keep tax bills in check for those who drive a company car.

That means the plug-in hybrid powertrain is now available across three trim levels, with the Shine and Shine Plus joined by the new Black Edition. And for customers who choose to order their vehicle online, Citroen is offering this all-new model with a five-year/100,000-mile warranty.