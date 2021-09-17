YouTube influencer JayinShanghai recently shared the above video. Jay explains that Tesla CEO Elon Musk was invited to speak at the 2021 World New Energy Vehicle Congress in Hainan, China. It wasn't live, however, as Musk contributed to the event via a pre-recorded video.

Musk talks about the future of China's electric car market, the safety of autonomous driving, and data security. His comments are all based on three questions, which Jay kindly shared in the text of his YouTube video, though the video itself also has the text displayed on the screen. The questions are as follows:

What are your expectations for

the future development of China's EV market? How does autonomous driving technology

improve the safety of the vehicles? How does self-driving vehicles ensure data security?

Musk provided the utmost praise for Chinses automakers, calling them “the most competitive in the world.” The CEO believes China has incredible potential when it comes to electric vehicles. In fact, he went so far as to say that Chinese automakers are currently the most competitive with Tesla. An Automotive News report about the speech pointed out some other important words shared by Musk:

“I have a great deal of respect for the many Chinese automakers." “Public sentiment and support for electric vehicles is at a never before seen inflection point because they know it is the future."

As you may be aware, Tesla has dealt with some pretty major blows in China, and it has been working to repair its reputation in the country. From protests about "failing brakes" to fake videos and media reports with misinformation, Tesla has been picking up the pieces. Fortunately, some of the publications and media outlets have already issued apologies for spreading inaccurate information related to Tesla. The automaker has also been up against concerns about the safety of data in its cars in China. Musk said:

“Tesla will work with national authorities in all countries to ensure data security of intelligence and connected vehicles. With the rapid growth of autonomous driving technologies, data security of vehicles is drawing more public concern than ever before.”

Currently, Tesla has two production facilities, one in Fremont, California, and the other in China. Its Chinese factory recently started exporting Model Y vehicles to Europe as Tesla hasn't yet been able to open its upcoming factory in Germany. Tesla also plans to open its factory in Texas soon.