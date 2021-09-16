We don't know about you, but when we watch a video of a beta tester driving a Tesla with Full Self-Driving Beta technology, we're nervous and anxious. We worry about the driver, the car, and most importantly, other drivers and pedestrians, etc. If we were driving a Tesla with FSD, we can only imagine we'd be on edge, at least at first, and that's been proven time and time again by many of the people testing the technology.

That said, we're not saying Tesla's FSD isn't amazing, and it's certainly improving. The point of sharing the video above is not to poke fun at FSD, but rather, show people the potential. Folks who believe there will never be fully autonomous cars (robo-taxis) need to see this. While Tesla's technology isn't even close to being in the same league as AutoX's, fully autonomous cars are coming, and we could argue they've already arrived. That is, unless the video above is a fake, and we're pretty confident it's not.

Essentially, the video showcases AutoX's fully driverless RoboTaxi as it handles some of the most challenging edge cases in the world. The car drives itself through China's urban villages at rush hour. If you're unaware of just how crazy these villages are to drive around, you're in for a huge surprise. There are droves of people, bicycles, and all sorts of vehicles. It seems no one hesitates to walk or drive right out in front of the car a moment's notice. AutoX writes:

"Unique to China, urban villages are ultra high-density residential neighborhoods in major Chinese cities. The public roads in urban villages are extremely busy, chaotic and overcrowded, especially around dinner hours. In the video, the AutoX fully driverless RoboTaxi needed to nudge its way out of dense crowds, bikers, scooters, and pets surrounding the self-driving vehicle."

We'll warn you in advance, this video is addictive. While we aren't fans of the background music, it becomes almost mesmerizing or entrancing, perhaps even hypnotic, as you watch the AutoX RoboTaxi work its magic. Rather than feeling nervous and anxious, even though the video is sped up and there are many close calls, we actually felt almost soothed and relaxed by what we say, not to mention absolutely blown away. When we saw the car back up in one-lane alleys to allow other cars to pass, we had to watch it over and over.

If there's only one video you watch today in its entirety, make it the video above. It's a glimpse of the future, and it will be the highlight of your day.

Do you think this is real? Is this where Tesla is headed? Perhaps Tesla should consider acquiring AutoX. Let us know your thoughts.