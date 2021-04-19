Reports this morning have gone viral related to a Tesla owner in China who climbed on top of a Model 3 at the Shanghai Auto Show to protest about what she says are faulty brakes. As you can see from the video above, she stands on the car shouting for a time before being escorted away by security officials.

We don't have a whole lot of background about the situation with the brakes, though we do remember previous reports of the woman protesting against Tesla. Reportedly, this applies to a known case, though there is not yet any reputable information regarding whether or not an actual braking issue has been discovered. However, according to Tesla, the woman's claims are false.

The woman was wearing a t-shirt with a message on it. Sources confirm that the message translated to English reads "Brake Lost Control" or "car brakes don't work." The woman was also reportedly shouting "Tesla brake lost control."

According to Bloomberg, the security guards attempted to hide the message on her shirt by using umbrellas. However, she continued to make a major scene for a time before they had to nearly drag her away from the area.

The Bloomberg article points out that Tesla is aware of the woman and has been for a time. Supposedly, she's already known for protesting against Tesla on a regular basis. She started live-streaming her concerns near Tesla's booth at the Shanghai show before taking a position on top of the show car.

The woman says that her Tesla Model 3's brakes failed and almost killed her family of four when the failure caused an accident. According to Tesla's data related to the car, the Model 3 was traveling at around 75 miles per hour, and its emergency warning systems and brakes worked properly during the incident.

This is a developing story. Once more information becomes available, we will either update this article or provide a new one with further details.