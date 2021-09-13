Tesla founder and CEO, Elon Musk, is notorious for the companywide emails that he sends and the most recent of these focuses on asking staff to work harder than every in order for the company to deliver a satisfactory number of vehicles in the third quarter of 2021. These emails from Musk are usually sent towards the end of the year, in order to motivate employees to work harder and meet delivery targets.

Musk sent this email because the global chip shortage has forced the manufacturer to deliver vehicles with some components missing, with the promise that they will be installed when available. He was previously stated that the chip shortage was like the toilet paper shortage, but worse, and that it seriously upset the company’s supply chain, forcing engineers to come up with in-house alternatives to components that were hard to come by.

According to Reuters, Musk’s email, which he sent on Wednesday to all company employees, said that

The end of quarter delivery wave is unusually high this time, as we suffered (like the whole industry) from extremely severe parts shortages earlier this quarter.

He also pointed out that the manufacturer had already assembled and delivered

A lot of cars with missing parts that needed to be added later.

And reiterated the fact that this was Tesla’s biggest ever delivery push in the company’s history by saying

This is the biggest wave in Tesla history.

Even though Tesla had managed to deliver record numbers of vehicles between April and June, the manufacturer is still stifled by the global semiconductor shortage, prompting Elon Musk to say that the situation remained ‘ quite serious ‘ for the automaker.