In the most recent range test, Bjørn Nyland had an opportunity to check the base version of the Volkswagen ID.3 - ID.3 Pure with the small 48 kWh battery (45 kWh usable).

This version has a WLTP range of about 330 km (205 miles) and the test at 90 km/h (56 mph) reveals that it's possible, even in windy conditions. The result was 316 km (196 miles), while the energy consumption was 137 Wh/km (220 Wh/mile).

At a higher speed of 120 km/h (75 mph), the range decreases to 219 km (136 miles).

Bjørn Nyland's range test runs until 0%, 0 km, ---, or equivalent appear on the display as he does not expect that regular drivers would go beyond "zero". The cars still have some reserve at that point.

In both cases, the ID.3 has more range and better efficiency than several PSA models, based on the multi-energy e-CMP platform, which has up to about 50 kWh battery. The range difference at 90 km/h (56 mph) appears to be within 5-10%.

2021 Volkswagen ID.3 (45/48 kWh)

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 316 km (196 miles)

energy consumption of 137 Wh/km (220 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 43.5 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 15°C

18" Goodyear EfficientGrip (215/55-18)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h: