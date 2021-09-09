The second-generation of the hydrogen fuel cell Toyota Mirai has received the maximum five-star rating in the Euro NCAP safety tests.

It's not the first hydrogen vehicle tested in Europe, as in 2018 Euro NCAP performed its first-ever crash tests of an FCV - the Hyundai NEXO. At the time, it also was rated at five-stars, but results are not comparable, as the difficulty increases basically each year.

The Toyota Mirai did pretty well and there was no explosion or anything related to damaged hydrogen installation.

"With a high-pressure tank storing the hydrogen, safety is of paramount importance and the latest generation Mirai ensures this with a top five-star rating. Understanding that some consumers may be apprehensive about the technology, Euro NCAP paid extra attention to the crash and post-crash safety of the Mirai but found that the fact that it’s powered by hydrogen had no effect on its inherent safety."

2021 Toyota Mirai

The Mirai is rock solid not only in crash tests. The car noted good results also in Vulnerable Road Users and Safety Assist categories.

Here are the detailed results:

Adult Occupant - 88 percent

Child Occupant - 85 percent

percent Vulnerable Road Users - 80 percent

percent Safety Assist - 82 percent

