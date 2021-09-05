Remember when every new Tesla vehicle purchase was eligible for a $7,500 U.S. federal tax credit? Provided you had the tax liability to take advantage of it, this was a pretty sweet deal. It arguably helped promote Tesla's sales for a number of years. However, the credit is gone and it has been for some time, but that hasn't stopped people from flocking to buy a Tesla.

Most other new EVs still qualify for the credit, aside from those produced by GM. While this means that Tesla's rivals are available with a whopping $7,500 incentive, and Tesla owners can't get a federal tax credit, the Silicon Valley automaker is still selling many more EVs than any other brand. The Model 3 is the best-selling EV across the globe, and the Model Y is quickly catching up.

With all of this said, there's a new potential incentive/rebate plan being tossed around that could mean a $10,000 credit for people purchasing a Tesla. It only makes sense that if the credit becomes available, Tesla's sales will most likely increase significantly. The $10,000 credit will put at least some of Tesla's starting prices on par with gas cars. Moreover, some of the brand's cars could actually end up being much cheaper than their gas-powered rivals.

Andy Slye goes into much more detail about the potential incentive and what the future may hold for Tesla. This could truly be the advantage that leaves gas cars behind much more quickly than many people anticipate. Slye lists the video's topics and timestamps as follows:

Check out the video for many more details.