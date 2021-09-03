An owner of a Chevrolet Bolt EV – all of which are impacted by the recent General Motors recall – posted images on Reddit, along with a comment:

"So my Chevy bolt ev 2017 exploded after getting the recalls done. I called Chevy and they told me to wait for someone to call me ... "

How many more Bolt electric cars will catch fire before General Motors is able to replace battery modules in all cars? It's hard to know, but at least GM has figured out the issues and is going to great lengths to fix the problem.

Sure, any car fire is a major issue and many Bolt owners may be inconvenienced, but it's GM's job to put an end to this problem, no matter what it takes. Fortunately, once owners get the new battery modules, their electric car will have more range and a brand-new warranty.

Bolt owner Jesus Damian's car was parked in a parking lot near his apartment. He says it wasn't plugged in or running when the fire started. His neighbor watched at 2 AM as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, and he sent video footage to Damian, who was asleep in his apartment.

Onlookers told Damian they "heard a loud boom and then cracking sounds and the huge flame." There wasn't much left of the car after the fire department was done with it, and sadly, other nearby cars were damaged as well.

Damian said he posted the information on Reddit so that people will see and understand that this is really happening to Bolt owners. He also went on to say that he plans to sue GM. A Chevy spokesperson has already been in touch with Damian and noted that an investigation has been started.