Volvo reported its 15th consecutive month of year-over-year sales growth in the U.S. in August, when the company sold 10,686 cars (up 3% year-over-year), while year-to-date number is 86,015 (up 35.8%).

The Volvo Recharge plug-in sub-brand accounted for about 18.5% of the total volume, which is about 1,977 units. In California, the share is much higher, at 48.9%.

"The brand’s share of Recharge models – vehicles with fully electric or plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrains – held steady, accounting for 48.9 percent of sales in the state of California. Recharge models nationally represented 18.5 percent of total August sales in the United States."

The Volvo's Recharge lineup is currently comprised of a total of seven models, two all-electric (the C40 is coming soon) and five plug-in hybrids.

BEVs:

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge $58,750 +$1,095 $7,500 $52,345 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge $53,990 +$1,095 $7,500 $47,585

Volvo C40 Recharge Volvo XC40 Recharge

PHEVs:

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2022 Volvo S60 T8 Twin Engine $47,650 +$1,045 $5,419 $43,276 2022 Volvo S90 T8 Twin Engine $60,050 +$1,045 $5,419 $55,676 2022 Volvo V60 T8 Twin Engine Polestar $67,550 +$1,095 $5,419 $63,226 2022 Volvo XC60 T8 Twin Engine $53,500 +$1,095 $5,419 $49,176 2022 Volvo XC90 T8 Twin Engine $63,450 +$1,095 $5,419 $59,126

By 2030, all Volvo models wiil become be completely electric. In 2022 the company plans to launch the electric successor of the XC90, based on the Scalable Product Architecture (SPA2), that will be produced in Ridgeville, South Carolina, together with the Polestar 3, also based on the SPA2.