As EVs are becoming more and more mainstream an increasing amount of people are beginning to use them for long commutes and journeys in all kinds of weather conditions. Hence tests determining how far your EV will actually go in poor weather are becoming more and more important.

Canadian Youtuber TESLAPEG decided to find out the difference between what his Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus would manage in optimal conditions versus in brutal winter weather. At the start of the journey, in optimal summer conditions (64-70 degrees Fahrenheit, dry) his Model 3’s battery had 352 km (218 miles) of range with close to 100% charge. At the same stage in winter conditions (-20 degrees Fahrenheit, icy) his Model 3’s battery was displaying 318 km (197 miles) of range.

Equally, his projected range differed greatly in both cases. In summer conditions his projected range was 312 km (193 miles) meanwhile in winter it was a staggeringly low 184 km (114 miles). After driving for over 60 miles TESLAPEG was still matching his projected range. He determined that if he continued to drive in optimum conditions his Model 3 would manage between 315 – 330 km (195 – 205 miles).

TESLAPEG notes this is a significant 140 km (86 miles) or so more than what he got in winter conditions when he conducted his poor weather test a number of months prior. He also points out he has lost around 30 km (18 miles) of range due to battery degradation since he bought his Model 3.