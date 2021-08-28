In July, the number of new passenger car registrations in France went down by 35% year-over-year to 115,713, but plug-ins maintained a growth path.

In total, some 19,096 new plug-ins were registered last month (up 9.5% year-over-year), which is a new best for the month of July.

Passenger plug-ins (18,285) accounted for about 15.8% of the car market, which is also a very good result. An interesting thing is however that the BEVs are down year-over-year (in 2020, special incentives boosted sales a lot), while the PHEVs grew to a noticeably higher level.

New plug-in vehicle registrations:

Passenger BEVs: 7,524 - down 25% at 6.5% market share

- down 25% at 6.5% market share Passenger PHEVs: 10,761 - up 54% at 9.3% market share

- up 54% at 9.3% market share Light commercial BEVs: 769 - up 60% at 2.4% market share

- up 60% at 2.4% market share Light commercial PHEVs: 42

Total plug-ins: 19,096 - up 9.5%

Plug-in car sales in France – July 2021

So far this year, the plug-in segment increased 95% year-over-year to over 169,000.

Registrations year-to-date:

Passenger BEVs: 80,035 - up 46%

- up 46% Passenger and Light commercial PHEVs: 83,062 - up 204%

- up 204% Light commercial BEVs: 6,343 - up 63%

- up 63% Total plug-ins: 169,440 - up 95%

*some data on the charts are estimated

Models

The best-selling electric cars in July were Renault ZOE (1,148 registrations, but down 70% year-over-year), Peugeot e-208 (898, down 29% year-over-year) and Fiat 500 electric (632).

The Peugeot 3008 PHEV stands out among plug-in hybrids with 1,474 registrations.

As we can see on the list, the market is dominated by Stellantis' and Renault's brands.

Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations provided by L’Avere-France:

The Tesla Model 3 remains the top-selling all-electric model in France despite almost no new registrations in July (over 13,000 total), followed by the Renault ZOE (11,945) and Peugeot e-208 (10,031).

The top plug-in hybrid - Peugeot 3008 PHEV - is now ahead of the Peugeot e-208, with 10,834 units.