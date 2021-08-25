XPeng is aggressively expanding its EV manufacturing capacity in China, including building new plants and expanding its existing one.

The company just announced that the XPeng Zhaoqing Smart EV Manufacturing Base, located in Guangdong Province will double the production capacity from 100,000 to 200,000 electric cars annually.

The agreement with the Zhaoqing Municipal Government and the Zhaoqing High Technology Industry Development Zone to build the Phase Two expansion project has been recently signed and the project is now taking off.

"Upon completion, the Phase Two expansion project will increase the design production capacity at the Zhaoqing Base from 100,000 units to 200,000 units per annum with the financial and land use support from the local government. The expansion will position XPeng well in capturing the anticipated increasing consumer demand for its smart EVs."

The first phase started series production in May 2020 to support XPeng P7 (the construction started in late 2017), but it's getting too small, as the company produces and sells about 8,000 EVs a month.

By the way, XPeng P7 cumulative production just exceeded 50,000.

Before the Zhaoqing Base, the XPeng G3 model was produced by Haima Motor, but according to CnEVPost, the external production deal will expire at the end of this year.

New plants

While the Zhaoqing Base expands, by the end of 2022 XPeng is expected to start production at its second EV manufacturing plant - in Guangzhou.

XPeng announced that the third plant will be built in Wuhan (the project has just been launched) with an annual output of 100,000 EVs annually.

We guess that in total, all three sites will be able to produce at least 400,000 electric cars annually at some point in the future.

Moreover, according to rumors, a fourth site is under consideration in Chengdu.