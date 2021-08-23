Ford’s all-electric E-Transit van has began customer trials in Europe with major fleets from Germany, Norway and the UK.

In preparation for the spring 2022 launch, ten E-Transit prototypes have embarked on an intensive real-world trial with key operators in the postal, municipal and utilities, last mile and grocery delivery sectors.

The trial will be relevant for the entire lineup as it features many E-Transit variants, including van, double-cab-in-van, chassis cab conversions with box van, refrigerated box, tipper, and dropside bodies—in total, Ford will offer 25 E-Transit configurations in Europe.

Gallery: Ford E-Transit Starts Real-World Trials In Europe

7 Photos

The gross vehicle masses of the E-Transit vehicles taking part in the trial range from 3.5 to 4.25 tonnes and feature a wide range of conversions made using the same fixtures and fittings developed for existing Transit models:

Refrigerated box body for grocery delivery, powered by 2.3 kW ProPower Onboard system

Dropside body for construction with light beacons and weight sensors

Caged tipper for refuse removal

Last-mile delivery box body with walkthrough bulkhead and rear air suspension

Last-mile delivery van with bonded internal racking, walkthrough bulkhead and front jump seat

Among the trial partners are AWB waste disposal, Balfour Beatty, the City of Cologne municipal fleet, DHL Express in the UK, DPD, Norwegian Post, Ocado, and Recover Nordic. These companies will operate the E-Transit over six- or 12-month periods. The trials mark the latest phase in the development of the new E-Transit, following an intensive testing program at Ford proving grounds and engineering facilities.

“Real-world mileage in customer hands helps us to show the business benefits that E-Transit can deliver, as well as providing valuable feedback on usage patterns and charging behavior so that we can refine the operating experience.” Dave Petts, market lead, urban electrified vans, Ford of Europe

The Ford E-Transit for European markets targets up to 1,616 kg payload for the van and up to 1,967 kg for the chassis cab models. The electric motor has a peak output of 198 kW (269 PS/267 hp) and 430 Nm (317 lb-ft) of torque, making it the most powerful motor of any all-electric cargo van sold in Europe. The motor is powered by a battery with a usable capacity of 67 kWh, enabling an estimated driving range of up to 350 km (217 miles) on the combined WLTP cycle.