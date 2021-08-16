Rivian Forums user DuckTruck posted some outstanding live footage from Rivian Customer Experience days. What makes it so outstanding? Well, these videos are raw, and they aren't really like anything we've ever seen from Rivian before. In fact, DuckTruck's rides in the Rivian R1T, which is an upcoming all-electric pickup truck, are piloted by none other than Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe.

While we're certainly very jealous here, and we can imagine many of you are as well, we're excited that DuckTruck filmed these raw videos and posted them for all eyes to see. We also appreciate the fact the Rivian and Scaringe allowed the filming to take place, and for DuckTruck to share the interesting clips.

How incredibly special would it be if you were a huge Rivian fan and reservation holder with the utmost respect for RJ Scaringe and you got to enjoy such an experience? It's certainly something DuckTruck won't likely ever forget. It's events like this that set one automaker apart from another and leave a lasting impact on not only those involved, but also others who get a chance to watch.

As you can see from the first video above, Scaringe is driving the R1T at Rivian's primary manufacturing facility in Normal, IL. He takes the R1T to tackle a rock climb followed by a descending 100% grade, which is much like a rollercoaster ride. The passengers' laughs and giggles here are quite infectious. As the video moves on, Scaringe talks about the electric truck's capability, takes it off-road, does some higher-speed off-road driving, and goes up and down various grades at precarious angles.

The second video takes things to another level as RJ demonstrates the R1T's unique off-road drift mode:

Once you've had a chance to watch both videos, let us know what you think of the R1T's capability. In addition, we'd love to know your take on Rivian as a whole. Is the company going to make it? When will we actually see R1T electric pickup trucks in owners' driveways? Start a conversation in our comment section below.