Order your entry-level Tesla today and it will be delivered in 2022.

The estimated delivery time of the newly ordered Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus is now January 2022 according to Tesla's online configurator. That's at least over 4.5 months from now and it basically means that all of the entry-level cars were sold out for 2021.

In the case of the Long Range AWD cars, customers have to wait until November, while the Performance versions are available in 4-7 weeks, which is less than before (5-8 weeks).

While we can't evaluate how the changes relate to supply and demand, it's clear that the company is prioritizing the higher-price, higher-margin versions. It's similar with the Model Y.

The new Model S and Model X are also expected to be delivered in 2022, but the flagship models appear to be the most constrained.

Estimated delivery time (new orders):

 

Tesla Model 3:

  • Standard Range Plus: January 2022 (previously 8-14 weeks)
  • Long Range: November (no change)
  • Performance: 4–7 weeks (previously 5–8 weeks)

Tesla Model S:

  • Long Range: March–April, 2022 (no change)
  • Plaid: January–February, 2022 (no change)

Tesla Model X:

  • Long Range: March–April, 2022 (no change)
  • Plaid: March–April, 2022 (no change)

Tesla Model Y:

  • Long Range: December (no change)
  • Performance: 5–7 weeks (previously 6–8 weeks)

Tesla prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price
2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus $39,990 +$1,200 N/A $41,190
2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD $49,990 +$1,200 N/A $51,190
2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20" $56,990 +$1,200 N/A $58,190
2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" $89,990 +$1,200 N/A $91,190
2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" $129,990 +$1,200 N/A $131,190
2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20" $99,990 +$1,200 N/A $101,190
2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" $119,990 +$1,200 N/A $121,190
2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19" $53,990 +$1,200 N/A $55,190
2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21" $60,990 +$1,200 N/A $62,190

