The estimated delivery time of the newly ordered Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus is now January 2022 according to Tesla's online configurator. That's at least over 4.5 months from now and it basically means that all of the entry-level cars were sold out for 2021.

In the case of the Long Range AWD cars, customers have to wait until November, while the Performance versions are available in 4-7 weeks, which is less than before (5-8 weeks).

While we can't evaluate how the changes relate to supply and demand, it's clear that the company is prioritizing the higher-price, higher-margin versions. It's similar with the Model Y.

The new Model S and Model X are also expected to be delivered in 2022, but the flagship models appear to be the most constrained.

Estimated delivery time (new orders):

Tesla Model 3:



Standard Range Plus: January 2022 (previously 8-14 weeks)

Long Range: November (no change)

Performance: 4–7 weeks (previously 5–8 weeks)

Tesla Model S:



Long Range: March–April, 2022 (no change)

Plaid: January–February, 2022 (no change)

Tesla Model X:



Long Range: March–April, 2022 (no change)

Plaid: March–April, 2022 (no change)

Tesla Model Y:



Long Range: December (no change)

Performance: 5–7 weeks (previously 6–8 weeks)

