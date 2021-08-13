Order your entry-level Tesla today and it will be delivered in 2022.
The estimated delivery time of the newly ordered Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus is now January 2022 according to Tesla's online configurator. That's at least over 4.5 months from now and it basically means that all of the entry-level cars were sold out for 2021.
In the case of the Long Range AWD cars, customers have to wait until November, while the Performance versions are available n 4-7 weeks, which is less than before (5-8 weeks).
While we can't evaluate how the changes relate to supply and demand, it's clear that the company is prioritizing the higher-price, higher-margin versions. It's similar with the Model Y.
The new Model S and Model X are also expected to be delivered in 2022, but the flagship models appear to be the most constrained.
Estimated delivery time (new orders):
Tesla Model 3:
- Standard Range Plus: January 2022 (previously 8-14 weeks)
- Long Range: November (no change)
- Performance: 4–7 weeks (previously 5–8 weeks)
Tesla Model S:
- Long Range: March–April, 2022 (no change)
- Plaid: January–February, 2022 (no change)
Tesla Model X:
- Long Range: March–April, 2022 (no change)
- Plaid: March–April, 2022 (no change)
Tesla Model Y:
- Long Range: December (no change)
- Performance: 5–7 weeks (previously 6–8 weeks)
Tesla prices
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus
|$39,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$41,190
|2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD
|$49,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$51,190
|2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20"
|$56,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$58,190
|2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19"
|$89,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$91,190
|2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19"
|$129,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$131,190
|2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20"
|$99,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$101,190
|2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20"
|$119,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$121,190
|2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19"
|$53,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$55,190
|2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21"
|$60,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$62,190
