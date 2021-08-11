Buyers of the Ford Mustang Mach-E will have to wait longer for their new cars as Ford is seriously affected by global semiconductor chip shortages.

According to an email sent to customers in the U.S. (via Mach-E Forum), Ford warns that the orders produced or scheduled for July 5, 2021–October 1, 2021 will be delayed by "a minimum of six weeks".

Well, we already saw that the Mach-E production rate decreased in July, which combined with the latest update means that the company will not be able to keep up with demand for quite some time.

The Mach-E is not the only model affected, as Ford notes significant production and sales decrease despite relatively high demand for new cars and trucks.

To appease Mach-E buyers, Ford offers an additional 250 kWh of complimentary charging (worth $75 or so and good for several fast charging sessions), on top of the 250 kWh standard (total of 500 kWh).

Hopefully, the bottleneck will be solved later this year to unleash Ford's electrification potential.

The email via Mach-E Forum: