Deliveries to be delayed by a minimum of six weeks.
Buyers of the Ford Mustang Mach-E will have to wait longer for their new cars as Ford is seriously affected by global semiconductor chip shortages.
According to an email sent to customers in the U.S. (via Mach-E Forum), Ford warns that the orders produced or scheduled for July 5, 2021–October 1, 2021 will be delayed by "a minimum of six weeks".
Well, we already saw that the Mach-E production rate decreased in July, which combined with the latest update means that the company will not be able to keep up with demand for quite some time.
The Mach-E is not the only model affected, as Ford notes significant production and sales decrease despite relatively high demand for new cars and trucks.
To appease Mach-E buyers, Ford offers an additional 250 kWh of complimentary charging (worth $75 or so and good for several fast charging sessions), on top of the 250 kWh standard (total of 500 kWh).
Hopefully, the bottleneck will be solved later this year to unleash Ford's electrification potential.
The email via Mach-E Forum:
Dear Future Mustang Mach-E Owner,
The global semiconductor chip shortages are affecting our ability to keep up with demand. While that’s no excuse, it is a reality.
We’d like you to know that while we’re working nonstop to deliver your very own Mustang Mach-E vehicle, we project your vehicle delivery will be delayed by a minimum of six weeks. Once your vehicle receives the required chip, your vehicle status will be updated, and you’ll receive an email with an estimated week of delivery.
In appreciation of your patience and loyalty, we’re offering you an additional 250kWh of complimentary charging on the Ford Blue Oval™ Charge Network.*
Your Ford Mustang Mach-E Team
Disclaimer:
*Modem and FordPass Charging Network Access must be activated. Complimentary charging expires two years from warranty start date. Offer excludes idle fees associated with charging. See dealer for important details.
