Mercedes-Benz has just announced German pricing for its EQS flagship electric sedan and it starts at €106,374 for the rear-wheel drive EQS 450+ or if you want the more powerful all-wheel drive EQS 580, that starts at €135,529. You can now order your EQS and the first examples should be delivered starting in late September; US buyers will have to wait for their EQS until the end of the year.

The launch of the EQS marks two major novelties for a Mercedes model. It is the first Mercedes launched so far that’s built on a dedicated EV platform and it is also the first to feature over-the-air update capability.

As with most new models, Mercedes will also sell the EQS in Edition 1 trim, which will include several upgrades for an additional cost of €18,433. The pack includes the AMG exterior pack, panoramic sliding roof, 21-inch AMG wheels and badging, as well as Designio Nappa leather upholstery that extends to the top of the dash, the upgraded multi-contour Luxury seats, open pore wood trim, blue seat belt buckles, Edition 1 mats and illuminated sill panels.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz EQS Production

16 Photos

If you want the MBUX Hyperscreen, that makes the dashboard one big collection of screens will cost you €8,568 on the EQS 450+, but it’s actually standard on the more powerful EQS 580. Buyers may also be interested in the €2,082 Advanced Package that adds safety features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and blind spot monitoring or the €7,021 Advanced Plus pack that adds the Digital Light headlights and an automatic lane change function.

The most expensive is the €14,994 Premium Plus Package that builds on the €11,781 Premium Package. Adding all the available options to an EQS 580, we were able to push it just shy of €180,000, so you can add close to €45,000 in options alone.