The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq all-electric SUV is getting one step closer to production as the luxury brand has announced it is opening reservations on September 18.

Starting at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT, prospective customers will be able to place reservations online for Cadillac’s first production all-electric model, which is also the brand's first model to use GM’s new Ultium powertrain platform.

Interestingly, the automaker mentions a $58,795 starting price (excluding destination and other fees), which is slightly lower than the previously announced MSRP of $59,990 (also excluding destination and other charges).

Here’s what Cadillac wrote in the short announcement posted on its customer website on the page dedicated to the Lyriq.

Gallery: 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Production Model

5 Photos

“This is the spark. The dawn of a bright new era. Our electric future, rooted in more than a century of innovation, begins with an uncompromising electric SUV. Meet the Cadillac Lyriq. An EV that inspires its driver to charge forward to a greater purpose—with every sublime detail. Prepare yourself for our newest creation.”

There’s also an “Add to Your Calendar” button for those looking to be among the first to place reservations for the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq.

More importantly, we learn that initial availability of the all-electric luxury SUV will be in the first half of 2022. Cadillac plans to start production at the Spring Hill, Tennessee assembly plant in the first quarter of 2022.

The 2023 Lyriq promises up to 300 miles (483 km) of range on a full charge thanks to its Ultium battery pack with a capacity of 100 kWh. The rear-wheel-drive Ultium Platform will deliver 340 horsepower and 440 Nm (324 lb-ft) of torque.

Cadillac says it will offer high-speed DC fast charging for public stations at 190 kW, which means that about 10 minutes of charging time will enable customers to add 76 miles (122 km) of range. For home charging, the Lyriq will offer a 19.2 kW charging module that can add up to 52 miles (84 km) of range per hour of charge.