According to a recent report by Electrek, which has now gained traction and coverage across the web, Tesla may be following through with a plan to leave high-end malls in favor of inexpensive options. In addition, it appears the company will implement more remote work situations.

While Tesla's choice to close its swankier locations could leave a negative impact on shopping malls, it's not the only company choosing that route. Shopping malls seem to be dying away, and the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't helped.

This potential shift in Tesla's future retail strategy was reportedly shared by sources familiar with the matter. So, as usual with Tesla, we'll have to wait and see if and how it pans out. It all makes perfect sense based on Tesla's other recent moves, as well as the fact that the company has never advertised in the traditional sense, and it aims to do most things much differently than legacy automakers.

Based on information from Electrek's inside sources, Tesla will close the fancy mall stores and work to open inexpensive locations. The company may rent locations in mall parking lots and warehouses, and it may also move to remote management for its test drive fleets, the sources said.

It's important to note that just a few years ago, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company would actually close most of its stores and simply focus on online sales. However, that plan quickly changed, though Tesla did close some stores.

Tesla just reported an incredibly profitable quarter. Demand for its cars has skyrocketed, and it can't keep up. This is with no true advertising, and continuously rising prices. Now, it seems Tesla isn't concerned about any negative impact of pulling out of malls, which suggests the automaker doesn't even need to put its vehicles out there for people to see and explore. Tesla's online presence may prove to be more than enough to keep the company selling more cars than it can produce.

What do you think of this reported Tesla plan? If it's true, will it be a good or bad choice for the electric automaker? Leave us your thoughts in the comment section below.