The expansion of Tesla's Supercharging network in the second quarter of 2021 accelerated and reached the second-ever highest result in terms of the number of new stations and stalls.

The company reports 267 new stations and 2,385 new individual connectors, which translates to an average ratio of connectors per station close to a stable level of 9.

Quarterly results:

267 of new stations - 126% more than a year ago

- than a year ago 2,385 new individual connectors (stalls) - 118% more than a year ago

- than a year ago 8.9 connectors (stalls) per station on average - 3.6% less than a year ago

From the most recent news, Tesla proved that its latest flagship models can accept the maximum power of 250 kW at V3 Superchargers longer than ever before. The company also works to increase the peak output to 300 kW.

However, one of the hottest topics related to Superchargers is the upcoming opening of the network (gradually) to other, non-Tesla EVs, starting in 2021. It can not only improve Tesla's profitability, but allow to accelerate the expansion of the network even further.

Number of new Tesla Superchargers (globally) - Q2 2021

As of the end of the quarter, Tesla has increased the cumulative number of Supercharging stations and stalls to:

2,966 stations - 46% more than a year ago

- than a year ago 26,900 individual connectors (stalls) - 49% more than a year ago

- than a year ago 9.1 connectors (stalls) per station on average - 2.0% more than a year ago

The number of almost 3,000 stations makes quite an impression, especially as those are usually fairly large stations with an average of about nine stalls. There is no other network as powerful/large as the Tesla Supercharging network.

If all of the stalls would be powered simultaneously, even at 100 kW average, it would be about 2.7 GW of power.