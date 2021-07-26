A new study shared by Green Car Congress reveals that nearly half of US car shoppers may consider owning an electric car today. While the news itself may not seem super compelling, just three months ago, just over one-third of Americans surveyed were considering an EV. That's significant growth over a short time, and it's consistent with the uptick in EV support we've been noticing of late.

With more companies bringing EVs to market, and especially Ford revealing its upcoming F-150 Lightning – an all-electric pickup truck based on the most popular vehicles on our shores – it seems EV adoption is inevitable, and potentially at a much quicker rate going forward.

The poll was published today by Factorial Energy in partnership with The Harris Poll. Factorial is a solid-state battery startup that just started appearing in the news rather recently. The Harris Poll — conducted July 15-19, 2021 – included a "representative sample of 2020 American adults."

Based on the survey, 48% of Americans responded that they'd consider an electric car today. Back in April, the percentage stood at 37%. Car shoppers responded that automakers will be more successful with EVs if they focus on increased battery life, range, growing charging infrastructure, and better safety standards. Interestingly, 51% of respondents replied that they'd be more likely to buy an EV if it used solid-state batteries.

Factorial Energy CEO Siyu Huang wrote via Green Car Congress:

"This research demonstrates that the number of consumers open to transitioning from fossil-fuel-powered cars to electric vehicles continues to grow. But they will only make the switch if automakers can improve key performance features that affect their daily lives. Consumers want the greater range, safety standards and reduced costs that can be achieved by utilizing next-generation solid-state battery technology, and we’re proud to be the first to reach the 40 Amp-hour benchmark for a solid-state cell."

As you work to help promote EV adoption, be sure to take your friends and family for a ride in your electric car. Heck, let them drive it. In addition, it helps to make sure they know the truth about electric cars and the difference between myths and reality. There's a whole lot of misinformation out there that's working to turn people off to EVs. Check out the video below, and then share it with people who need to see it.