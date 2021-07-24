Rivian just announced that it has closed a $2.5 billion private funding round, which brings the total amount raised since 2019 to $10.5 billion.

Both Amazon and Ford participated in the latest round, among multiple other investors that appear to be pretty bullish about the project:

"The financing was led by Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, D1 Capital Partners, Ford Motor Company and funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. This round included participation by Third Point, Fidelity Management and Research Company, Dragoneer Investment Group, and Coatue."

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe explains that the vehicle production is near and that the funds will allow moving to the next phase of growth, which includes "scale new vehicle programs," plus "expand our domestic facility footprint" (a second factory is in the pipeline, potentially for vehicles and batteries) and "fuel international product rollout" (Europe was already confirmed).

We are of course the most curious about the "new vehicle programs," on top of the R1T, R1S and electric vans for Amazon.

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe said:

“As we near the start of vehicle production, it’s vital that we keep looking forward and pushing through to Rivian’s next phase of growth. This infusion of funds from trusted partners allows Rivian to scale new vehicle programs, expand our domestic facility footprint, and fuel international product rollout.”

If we look at Rivian's history, it's quite amazing that the company has raised $10.5 billion within just three years: