The new Auto Shift function that debuted on the facelifted Tesla Model S and Model X will also be offered on all cars with Full Self-Driving (FSD) capability.

The announcement was made by Elon Musk on Twitter in a reply to an FSD Beta V9 tester. Whole Mars Catalog noticed that his FSD-equipped Model 3 started navigating to a restaurant automatically, only requiring him to pull the gear shifter.

"You don’t even need to touch the shifter in new S. Auto detect direction will come as an optional setting to all cars with FSD," Elon Musk replied a few hours later, hinting at more good stuff in this respect.

So there you go, the Auto Shift function in the latest Model S will become available as an option in all Tesla cars that have Full Self-Driving capability activated. Therefore, it’s logical to assume that the Model 3 and Model Y will receive this function as long as they have FSD.

Using Autopilot cameras, Auto Shift can determine which gear must be engaged at a certain point in time. For example, the new Model S comes with the Auto Shift Out of Park feature, where the car automatically detects if the car needs to be in Drive or Reverse and selects that gear using input from various sensors. That’s impressive, and more functions are likely to be added going forward.

Musk previously said about Auto Shift that it could eventually enable vehicles to perform maneuvers such as three-point turns without requiring the driver to manually select gears. That may sound like an exaggeration from Elon Musk at this point, but Auto Shift Out of Park sounds like a good starting point to make that happen.