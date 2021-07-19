Tesla has just launched its first Supercharging station in Southeast Asia, which might mean a new stage of the network expansion.

So far the highest number of stations falls on North America, Europe and China. The company is expanding geographically in multiple areas - in line with progressing sales of its cars - but there are still many markets completely untapped.

The station is located in Singapore - at Orchard Central - and offers three V3 (250 kW) Superchargers, available 24/7.

That's one of the smallest stations that Tesla installs, which indicates a slow and cautious rollout as well as low demand for the service right now.

We are eager to see the upcoming Q2 results of the Tesla Supercharging network (that we monitor closely every quarter), especially since the network is entering a new phase of growth.

As of the end of Q1, there were about 2,700 stations with about 25,000 charging stalls, deployed globally. In 2020, the company added, on average, one stall for every 70 cars delivered, and in the 12 months ended on March 31, 2021, it was closer to 80.

The company is now preparing 300 kW Superchargers, and probably will announce in the near future details for the solutions for the Tesla Cybertruck (when towing) and Tesla Semi (Megachargers).