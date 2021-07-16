Everrati says about itself that it is a company whose goal is to future-proof automotive icons and it wants to do that by turning them into EVs. Its most recently announced vehicle is a Ford GT40 that has been converted to run on electricity.

We have not been told its specs, but the press release did say it was going to be built around a custom chassis made by Superformance, a manufacturer of continuation component sports cars from the 1960s. In fact, Everrati has formed a partnership with Superformance and this GT40 BEV is their first jointly developed vehicle.

According to the founder and CEO of Everrati, Justin Lunny,

This is the perfect partnership. The sole focus of both Everrati and Superformance is iconic cars and Lance and his team are THE guys when it comes to authorised continuation chassis of some of the most legendary cars in history. Marrying these chassis with our advanced EV powertrains and precision engineering will enhance performance while keeping the essence and soul of the original. We aim to create the best electric driver’s cars while, at the same time, future-proofing these true past masters.

Gallery: Superformance And Everrati GT40 EV

9 Photos

The GT40 is not yet ready, though, and at the moment they are still trying to adapt the chassis to fit the new electric powertrain. We don’t know how powerful it’s going to be or what size battery pack they are planning for it, but if we look at Everrati’s other announced models, it’s clear the company isn’t shying away from big-horsepower.

The classic 911 (964) they are offering makes 500 horsepower and 500 Nm / 369 pound-feet of torque. It’s available in hardtop, targa and convertible body styles.

Everrati also offers a classic Mercedes-Benz SL W113 with a single 180 horsepower motor and a 57 kWh battery pack. The company also wants to offer a Land Rover Series II EV and all vehicles are professionally restored, even though they no longer have their original ICE powertrains.

Related video: