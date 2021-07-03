After seeing several Volkswagen ID Buzz mules wearing Transporter T6.1 bodies, earlier this week we saw the very first prototype wearing its final production body. It was still camouflaged, and disguised as a Renault van, but we were able to understand what the final production version was going to look like.

Based on that, I created this rendering that should be very close to the look of the final vehicle that Volkswagen will reveal sometime this year. It will be the automaker’s first commercial type vehicle underpinned by its MEB platform, which was specially designed for fully-electric vehicles.

We currently don’t know what the model will end up being called in production form - ID Buzz was the name of the original concept, but we’re pretty sure it will not stay the same for production. Volkswagen doesn’t want to replace the Transporter and Multivan line of vehicles with the new electric van - it is going to be pitched as more of an electric and retro-infused replacement for the Touran, according to some sources.

There will be both passenger and cargo versions of the Buzz (although the latter will probably be exclusive to Europe), with battery pack capacities ranging from 48 kWh to 110 kWh. These should give the vehicle a range of between 435 km and 600 km (270 - 373 miles) on the WLTP test cycle.

We don’t have any indication yet as to how powerful VW will make the production Buzz; the original 2017 concept had all-wheel drive and a combined power output from its two motors of 369 horsepower. It’s unlikely that there will a version this powerful (although we’re pretty sure all-wheel drive will be offered), but the most potent version could get the same 302 horsepower as the current VW ID.4 GTX.

