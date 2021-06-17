Mazda announced today its new technology and product development policy towards 2030 based on the company's long-term vision for technology development, “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030.”

The Japanese manufacturer intends to accelerate electrification of its lineup by introducing a total of 13 new xEVs - including five hybrids, five plug-in hybrids and three all-electric models between 2022 and 2025.

Those vehicles will be based on Mazda's “SKYACTIV Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture” and are envisioned mainly for Japan, Europe, the U.S., China and ASEAN.

The gasoline plug-in hybrid is shown in the opening image, while below, we can see gasoline and diesel 48V mild hybrids.

Mazda Large Gasoline Engine 48V Mild HEV Mazda Large Diesel Engine 48V Mild HEV

The electric solution, with an optional small rotary engine as a generator, is shown only on a very small resolution image:

Mazda Small Rotary Engine Multiple Electrification Technologies

New BEV platform and more BEVs

The second stage will be the introduction of an all-new “SKYACTIV Scalable EV Architecture” - a new platform dedicated to battery electric vehicles - between 2025 and 2030.

This new platform will be used in "several" new all-electric models:

"In addition, we will introduce Mazda's unique EV platform “SKYACTIV EV Scalable Architecture” in 2025 for EVs with various vehicle sizes and body types."

At this point, we don't know whether Mazda's EV solution will be somehow related to Toyota's EV tech or if it will be really "unique."

Electrification goals

The company assumes that by 2030, 100% of its cars will have some level of electrification, which means that they will be at least hybrids. Some will be stand-alone BEVs.

Mazda's "EV" ratio (as we understand - battery electric vehicles) out of the total sales volume is expected to reach 25% by 2030. We guess that together with plug-in hybrids and hybrids, most of Mazda sales will be xEVs.