Peugeot has opened the order books for its new electric e-Rifter MPV, which is yours for the princely sum of £30,375. Offering a range of up to 172 miles from a single charge, the van-based MPV is available in a choice of two lengths, providing boot space of up to 4,000 litres with the rear seats folded down.

The Rifter is based on the Partner compact van, but comes with a few more creature comforts – not to mention more standard-fit seats. But now Peugeot has equipped the Rifter with the electric powertrain from the Peugeot e-208 supermini – a propulsion system that is also finding a home in the Partner van.

As a result, the e-Rifter has a 134 bhp electric motor and a 50 kWh battery pack, which enables the most efficient model to manage up to 172 miles on a single charge. How long the battery takes to fill will depend on the charger you use, but a 100 kW rapid charger can top it up from empty to 80 percent in just 30 minutes. Using a domestic 7.4 kW ‘wallbox’ charger will take around seven-and-a-half-hours, but that will give you a full charge.

The e-Rifter will be available in a choice of two lengths, with the 4.4-metre ‘Standard’ version joined by the 4.75-metre Long model. With the battery stowed under the floor, the Standard model offers the same 775-litre luggage bay as its internal combustion-powered sibling, while the Long variant offers up to 4,000 litres of space if the rear seats are folded down.

Customers also get a choice of two trim levels, rather than the three usually found in petrol- or diesel-powered versions. That’s because the e-Rifter does away with the entry-level Allure trim, leaving the mid-range Allure Premium and top-end GT models. However, those who choose the seven-seat Long version will be stuck with Allure Premium trim.

The £30,375 includes the government’s £2,500 Plug-In Car Grant, but it gets you the Allure Premium model in the Standard length. That means you get five seats, 16-inch alloy wheels and a touchscreen infotainment system, as well as the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration software and a reversing camera.

Moving up to the GT gets you 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic two-zone climate control and gloss black door mirrors, among other aesthetic upgrades. However, choosing the higher-spec model takes the price to £32,455 after the Plug-In Car Grant has been applied.

“We’re delighted to open for order on our new Peugeot e-Rifter, the latest fully electrified model in our exciting electrification strategy,” said Julie David, the managing director of Peugeot UK. “The e-Rifter provides drivers with comfortable space, a practical range and a host of technological aids to make driving easy in any environment. We hope that the Peugeot e-Rifter provides a practical solution for drivers wanting to make the transition over to electric.”